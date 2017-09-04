Ambassador Haley: North Korea Is ‘Begging for War’

At the latest UN Security Council meeting on North Korea’s nuclear test, US Ambassador Nikki Haley declared that the US is certain North Korea is “begging for war.” She added that the US, which has been threatening to attack North Korea for months, doesn’t want a war.

Which isn’t to say that Haley wasn’t threatening war. While pushing the UN Security Council to adopt the “strongest possible measures” against North Korea, she also warned that US patience with regard to the military option “is not unlimited.”

Other countries in the region appear largely clear, despite the US narrative, that if a war on the Korean Peninsula starts, it will almost certainly be the US attacking North Korea. China’s Ambassador Liu Jieyi warned that they will not allow such a war to happen there.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia also reiterated the Russian position, that a solution of the situation is only possible through diplomatic channels. This position hasn’t been very welcome among US officials, however.

Despite some in the administration saying they’re holding out hope for diplomatic options, President Trump has made clear he believes North Korea “only understands one thing,” and has been condemning diplomatic overtures toward the North as “appeasement.”

