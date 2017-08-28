US Intel Officials Resist Trump’s Push to Claim Iran ‘Violates’ Nuclear Deal

Reports out of the US intelligence community suggest that President Trump’s cabinet push to declare Iran in violation of the P5+1 nuclear deal has expanded into pressure against intelligence analysts themselves to try to invent some sort of justification for the claim Trump desperately wants to make.

At the same time, officials say that the beating the intelligence community took for its role in lying the US into war in 2003 is informing its decision on the matter,and that many are very resistant to letting their assessments become politicized.

Former CIA analyst Ned Price was very frank about the matter, saying “they told me there was a sense of revulsion. There was a sense of deja vu. There was a sense of ‘we’ve seen this movie before’.” Other officials suggested Trump made his conclusion first and is now trying to get the intelligence community to find evidence to back it up.

Which is absolutely true. President Trump has made clear he intends to declare Iran in “violation” next time around, and he was very public in being unhappy that he had to admit Iran was complying with the deal recently, because his whole cabinet confirmed that Iran is doing so.

Iran is still complying, but at this point President Trump doesn’t appear to think it matters, and is instead ratcheting up pressure across the government for someone to manufacture anything to justify a claim to the contrary. While we’ve indeed “all seen this movie before,” it’s clear not everyone has learned their lesson.

