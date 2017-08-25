North Korea Test Fires Three Missiles, US Says All Failed

After weeks of relative calm, North Korea has carried out three missile test launches, with US and South Korean officials describing them as “ballistic missiles” fired toward the East Sea, not far from Japan. All three were described as failing.

One of the three missiles was said to have blown up during its launch, while the other two failed in-flight. US officials say none of the missiles posed any threat to North America at any point. Nor, indeed, are they said to have done any damage.

These are the first North Korean tests since early August, and came after some US officials were expressing hope that the new-found calm could lead to an attempt at diplomacy. These were not, apparently, the launches North Korea had previously talked of carrying out near Guam, which appear to still be on-hold indefinitely.

The launches come amid ongoing US wargames in South Korea. North Korea has said they view the wargames as a provocation, and have expressed concern the US simulation could quickly turn into real fighting.

