ISIS Attacks Shi’ite Mosque in Afghanistan, Kills at Least 30

Three ISIS fighters have attacked the Imam Zaman Mosque in the Afghan capital city of Kabul today, killing at least 30 people and wounding an estimated 50 others. Officials say two police are among the slain.

This is the latest in a growing number of attacks by both ISIS and Taliban forces in Afghanistan against the nation’s Shi’ite minority. Today’s attack started with a suicide bomber hitting the front gate, and the two gunmen forcing their way into the mosque.

This led to a four hour firefight between the gunmen and security forces. This is the second attack on a Shi’ite mosque this month in Afghanistan, with the other ISIS attack targeting a mosque in the western city of Herat.

An ISIS statement on the matter described the attack as an “inghimasi” attack, in which the gunmen continue shooting to inflict maximum casualties, and then detonate their suicide vests as soon as they run out of ammunition. Afghan officials offered a conflicting statement, claiming they’d killed the gunmen.

