US, North Korea Clash at UN Forum Over Nuclear Arms

Tensions between the US and North Korea are rising again today, at a UN Conference on Disarmament, as both sides played up the threat posed by the other, and the necessity of preparing a response to the other’s “aggression.”

US Disarmament Ambassador Robert Wood was eager to emphasize the “growing threat” of North Korea, vowing that the US would use “the full range of capabilities” at its disposal to deal with North Korea, which he declared a top priority for the US.

North Korea’s own envoy insisted that their efforts to develop a nuclear deterrence was fully justifiable in the face of “apparent and real threats” from the US, noting that the US had made “constant nuclear threats” against North Korea.

Wood and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson suggested tha the US also saw a possible opening for “dialogue” with North Korea, with Tillerson praising North Korea for not having launched any missiles since August 5. He did, however, insist the US “need to see more on their part” before talks were possible.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz