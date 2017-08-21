Russia Says 200 ISIS Fighters Killed in a Single Syria Airstrike

General Says About 800 ISIS Killed in the Past Month of Bombings

Russia’s Defense Ministry has issued a report on a recent airstrike carried out by multiple of their warplanes against an ISIS vehicle convoy in Deir Ezzor Province, saying they’d destroyed some 20 ISIS vehicles and killed over 200 ISIS fighters.

Russia has been escalating its airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria in recent weeks, saying they are making considerable progress. Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoi claimed Russian planes had flown 990 missions over the past month, killing about 800 ISIS fighters.

Details about this singular strike with the 200 dead are still unclear, but it might be related to a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights of a series of strikes on a convoy on Friday, which they’d reported at the time had killed at least 70 ISIS fighters.

As ISIS’ territory has shrunk, and they face more attacks on multiple fronts, there have been a number of incidents in which large ISIS convoys have been out in exposed areas traveling between cities, where they are targeted.

