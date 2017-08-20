Lebanon’s Army Advances Deep Into ISIS-Held Border Territory

The Lebanese military offensive against ISIS territory, beginning late last week, appears to be proceeding quickly, as a combined force of Lebanese Army and Hezbollah have pushed deep into the border area, seizing an estimated one third of the overall ISIS territory in the country.

Brig. Gen. Nazih Jreij reported the progress, claiming that 20 ISIS fighters were killed in the course of the fighting. 10 Lebanese soldiers were wounded, and there was no report of any casualties on Hezbollah’s side.

At least one ISIS fighter was reported captured as well, with an elderly man, described as a “captive” ISIS fighter, telling a Hezbollah reporter he had surrendered because “we are finished.” There has been no confirmation of the man’s identity.

The anti-ISIS offensive came following a Hezbollah-led offensive just to the south, which targeted al-Qaeda’s Nusra Front, which had also taking territory on the Lebanon-Syria border. This offensive aims to reassert Lebanese control over the entire border area.

