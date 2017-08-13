CIA Director: Nuclear War With North Korea Not ‘Imminent’

The possibility of a calamitous war with North Korea, and worse, the possibility that such a war could quickly escalate out of control and include the US of nuclear weapons, is a growing concern across the region, and indeed the world.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo, however, sought to reassure Americans about the situation, saying that a nuclear war with North Korea is “not imminent,” though he did qualify that by saying that the risk of such a nuclear war is getting closer.

Pompeo’s qualifiers about the US not facing nuclear war specifically today came alongside comments from H.R. McMaster, who said that the US is closer to war with North Korea than they were a decade ago, and remain fully prepared to “deal militarily” with them.

Pompeo seemed, at the very least, certain that the threats already made hadn’t scared North Korea away, saying he wouldn’t be surprised at all if North Korea carried out more missile tests, and is “quite confident” such tests will continue.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz