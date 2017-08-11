Trump Threatens North Korea, Says US Forces ‘Locked and Loaded’

Fresh off of last night’s suggestion that his previous threats of “fire and fury unlike any the world has ever seen” didn’t go far enough, President Trump unsurprisingly took to Twitter today to issue more threats to North Korea, giving the impression that a war is imminent.

Trump declared the US forces are “locked and loaded” for an attack on North Korea, insisting that “military solutions are now fully in place,” and reteweeting a Pacific Command tweet that declared US bombers in Guam ready to #FightTonight.

The “fight tonight” motto is a long-standing one with respect to a potential US attack on North Korea, dating back decades. Still, it’s not clear how familiar President Trump is with that fact, and the timing of his retweet makes it sound more aspirational, and ominous.

Trump went on to insist that if Kim “utters one threat” or “does anything with respect to Guam” he’s going to “regret it fast.” Since North Korea is liable to say something President Trump perceives as a threat at some point, this again raises concern of imminent war.

US officials appear to be trying to raise the perception of the threat posed by North Korea, with an eye toward providing some legal justification for a “self defense” attack. Despite this, North Korea’s ICBMs are broadly considered a hoax by experts, lacking guidance systems and reentry technology.

