US Airstrikes Kill 29 Civilians in Syria’s Raqqa

24 hours of US airstrikes against the ISIS capital city of Raqqa, in northern Syria, have killed at least 29 civilians and wounded a large number of others, many of them seriously. The slain include nine women and 14 children.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the incident, saying that among the slain were 14 members of the same family, who had fled from the area around Palmyra to try to escape the fighting.

The US hasn’t issued a comment on the matter, though civilian deaths in airstrikes in large cities are not uncommon, and the US has been launching a lot of airstrikes against Raqqa in recent weeks, trying to boost the Kurdish invasion.

Over the course of the US military operations in Iraq and Syria as part of the ISIS War, a massive number of civilians have been killed, though the official US figures recognize only a tiny fraction of that, with large portions of the incidents dismissed as “not credible.”

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz