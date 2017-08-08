Trump Threatens North Korea With ‘Fire and Fury’

Taking time out of his vacation for a photo op at Trump National Golf Club, President Trump threatened to attack North Korea with “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if they make any threats to the United States.

The comments came after anonymous media reports on a classified analysis from US intelligence officials saying that they believe North Korea has miniaturized their nuclear warheads to fit on missiles. The assessment was said to have been from last month, but Trump’s reaction suggested he believed it was not only new, but something North Korea had announced as a “threat.”

President Trump also tweeted a Fox & Friends report about North Korea having loaded cruise missiles on a patrol boat, after his own administration had refused comment on the same report, saying it was based on classified intelligence.

North Korea didn’t announce miniaturization, however, they did threaten a “mobilization,” but only in reaction to the latest round of UN sanctions, which they described as an attempt “to strangle a nation.” The US had heavily backed the UN sanctions, and Trump has repeatedly bragged about their size.

Reports also suggest North Korea is considered a plan to “preemptively attack” the US territory of Guam if they believe a US attack in imminent. This mirrors the threats of Trump and others to preemptively attack them, suggesting both nations continue to speed toward a military confrontation.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz