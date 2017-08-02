McMaster Fires Top Intelligence Official From National Security Council

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has sacked yet another member of the National Security Council today, with the White House announcing that the senior director for intelligence programs Ezra Cohen-Watnick has been removed from his position, with the requisite praising of his past service.

McMaster has had problems with Cohen-Watnick for awhile, trying to fire him back in March amid mounting complaints from CIA officials who didn’t like working with him. Cohen-Watnick was close with Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner, and Trump overruled McMaster on that last firing attempt.

Cohen-Watnick had been a favored aide to McMaster’s predecessor, Michael Flynn, and like other recently sidelined council members was a major hawk on Iran, having advocated using the US intelligence community to impose regime change.

This further adds to questions about the stability of the Trump Administration, which seems to be sloughing off appointees several times weekly these days, and increasingly at odds with one another on policy positions.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz