Saudi Lobby Funding New Anti-Qatar Ads in US

The Saudi lobbying group the Saudi American Public Relations Affairs Committee (SAPRAC) is spending $138,000 on a series of seven 30-second television advertisements with anti-Qatar narratives, accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism or destabilizing the region.

The first of the advertisements aired Sunday during Meet the Press. All of the ads will air on Washington DC’s NBC affiliate, apparently with an eye toward getting seen by US policy makers and shifting their perspective on the Saudi blockade.

SAPRAC has launched a series of anti-Qatar initiatives since the blockade, trying to generally portray Qatar in a negative light, and usually making such claims of “terrorism” without offering any specifics on what they’re actually alleging.

That’s less than what the United Arab Emirates is doing, however, as one of their media outlets, Sky News Arabia, is planning to release a new documentary accusing Qatar of being behind 9/11. Qatar is reportedly planning a counter-PR campaign defending itself in the US.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz