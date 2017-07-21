CIA Chief: WikiLeaks Will Take Down America Any Way They Can

CIA Director Mike Pompeo remains inconsolably hostile toward whistleblower organization WikiLekas, insisting they are a “non-state hostile intelligence service” and are plotting to “take down America any way they can and find any willing partner to achieve that end.”

Hostility to WikiLeaks has been a mainstay in the US government, as every administration faces the prospect of their covert misdeeds becoming a matter of public record, to their general embarrassment albeit rarely to the end of any meaningful reform.

Pompeo argued that the US needs to use the Espionage Act much more in going after leakers who aren’t actually foreign spies, though he stopped short of openly endorsing Espionage prosecutions against journalists for reporting on the leaks.

President Trump had a positive attitude toward WikiLeaks during last year’s campaign, declaring “I love WikiLeaks.” Pompeo insists he doesn’t feel the same way, and that US intelligence agencies need to find ways to fight the organization.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz