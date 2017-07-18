Top US General: North Korea Lacks Capability to Accurately Hit US With Missiles

Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Paul Selva today testified to the Senate Armed Services Committee about North Korea’s recent “ICBM” test, saying that while the tested missile shows the range to hit the United States, it appears incapable of accurately targeting anything in particular.

Gen. Selva said that the tested missile did not demonstrate any sort of guidance capability, and doubted they’d have the sort of technology to maintain control over the missile’s trajectory, steering it toward any specific target. The test showed a range of over 4,000 km, meaning it could hit Alaska.

That’s not the first problem that’s been noted with the tested “ICBM,” with South Korea saying that the missile didn’t appear to have any re-entry technology associated with it, meaning technically it lacks ICBM capabilities to survive an intercontinental flight.

North Korea’s test was a rare success for them, with other recent test flights falling apart shortly after launch. Still, there remain a lot of questions about whether this represents a realistically usable long-range missile, or just a short-range missile with a bunch of extra fuel giving the appearance of longer-range capabilities.

