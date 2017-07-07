South Korea President Wants to Talk With Kim Jong Un

A long-time advocate of diplomacy, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has recently sought to assure US officials that he will accept whatever direction President Trump decides to go on North Korea. At the same time, he offered to meet Kim Jong Un.

Moon made the comments in a Thursday speech at the G20 summit, and also proposed that North and South Korea come to some sort of agreement on reuniting families separated by war, offering to let North Korea cooperate in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Other South Korean officials followed up the statement by insisting that Moon is still working with Trump and still supports the idea of “raising pressure” on North Korea, despite an offer of a diplomatic meeting which is extremely contrary to President Trump’s anti-diplomacy stand.

Moon said he believes the lack of contact between North and South is “highly dangerous” and that if the two sides get to the negotiating table they could potentially resolve a number of outstanding issues, form the North Korea’s nuclear program to the formalizing of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

