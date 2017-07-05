Qatar FM: Blockade Is Result of Saudi Aggression

Having delivered his formal, hand-written response to the four blockading states, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani today declared the ongoing blockade to be “unprovoked, unjustified, and unwarranted,” saying it was a result of “clear aggression” from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is definitely leading the charge in the blockading, first issuing a 10-demand ultimatum at the start of the blockade and later expanding it to 13 demands. Thani says many of the demands amount of a surrender of national sovereignty, and that Qatar will “never accept” them.

Thani went on to say that he believes Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the nations really driving the campaign against them, saying those are the nations that need to be engaged for a resolution. It doesn’t appear either is willing to do that, however.

Qatar still has the backing of Turkey in the diplomatic crisis, however, with President Erdogan reiterating his support for Qatar, and his view that the demands, which include expelling Turkey’s military from a base in Qatar, are unacceptable.

