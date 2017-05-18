Intel Trump Shared With Russia Came From Jordan, Not Israel
Jordan Doubts Israel Has Spies in ISIS Anyhow
Last week, President Trump met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and certain current and former officials revealed that Trump shared intelligence about ISIS’ laptop bombing plot. This included the name of a city that a foreign spy had infiltrated ISIS in, providing the intelligence.
This sparked a lot of scandal, centering on claims Trump shared information he should have, and officials claiming that they put the “Israeli spy” at risk, prompting a backlash from Israeli intelligence officials. Now, reports are indicating that the intelligence in question came from Jordan, not Israel in the first place.
Jordanian officials were said to have doubted that Israel would’ve had infiltrated ISIS, whereas thousands of Jordanians have joined the group, giving the nation ample opportunity to plant spies. There is no indication that Jordan is particularly upset about the revelation.
This adds more confusion to the revelations on which the scandal was initially based, both why US officials incorrectly identified the nation as Israel and why Israel, despite not being involved, played along and acted all outraged in response.
