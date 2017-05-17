Senior White House officials say that President Trump has ruled out moving the US Embassy in Israel out of Tel Aviv and into the city of Jerusalem. Moving the embassy was a promise he made during the campaign, and the officials insist Trump still “wants” to move it in the future.

Officials say that Trump is concerned that moving the embassy would complicate his efforts to kick-start peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, though it’s likely to anger Israel’s far-right government, which is pressing hard for the move.

It’s also likely to anger Congress, which mandated such a move decades ago, only to watch the past three presidents put off the movement throughout their terms in office. Though like Trump, President Bush promised to make such a move later in his term in office, he never actually did so.

It had been speculated Trump would use next week’s visit to Israel to announce the move, though there were also a lot of indications this wouldn’t happen. Now that it seems definitely ruled out, expect Israel to complain even more loudly about the Western Wall questions they have with the administration.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz