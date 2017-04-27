German Soldier Arrested Over Plan to Carry Out Attack, Blame Refugees

German police have announced the arrest of a 28-year-old lieutenant in the German military, along with a 24-year-old co-conspirator, who planned to carry out an attack while disguised as refugees, assuming that it would be blamed on the refugees.

The exact details of what sort of attack was planned aren’t totally clear, but the men were detained with explosives, and were both described as being hostile to foreigners and interested in bolstering public resentment against the refugees who have sought asylum within Germany.

The lieutenant was not only planning to disguise himself as a refugee but had also falsely registered himself as a refugee to bolster the story that the attacker was a refugee. The same soldier had been detained in Austria earlier this year for having an illegal gun.

Officials did not identify either of the men, but said they were still trying to figure out how the soldier managed to register as a Syrian refugee, since he spoke no Arabic and was not from an ethnic background that would make him even conceivably from Syria.

