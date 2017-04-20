US Won’t Investigate Results of MOAB Bombing in Afghanistan
Mattis Says US Doesn't Want to 'Get Into That'
Aiming to deflect criticism about the Trump Administration’s use of the MOAB, or “Mother of All Bombs,” in the Nangarhar Province, Afghan officials issued a pair of dubious death tolls, first claiming a few dozen ISIS killed, then ratcheting that number up when the first figure didn’t play very well in the media.
Underscoring just how little the US cares about the consequences of the strikes, Defense Secretary James Mattis has insisted the US will never carry out any sort of investigation into what the result of the bombing was at all, saying the US don’t want to “get into that.”
Mattis insisted that he has “full confidence” in the commanders who made the decision to drop the MOAB, and that figuring out what happened was “probably not a good use of our troops’ time.” Instead, the official record will just assume that the incident went well.
The political leadership probably won’t make any sort of effort to look into what the MOAB did either, with the administration focusing primarily on the “message” that the bombing sent to North Korea about President Trump’s “resolve,” even though by all indications the decision on the MOAB was made well down the chain of command.
Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz
- Chemical Weapons Watchdog Spurns Russian Call for New Syria Probe - April 20th, 2017
- US Seeks Saudi Assurances on Limiting Yemen Civilian Casualties Ahead of Arms Sales - April 20th, 2017
- North Korea Warns of Preemptive Strike Amid Continued US Threats - April 20th, 2017
- Russia Sends Troops, Equipment to North Korea Border Amid War Fears - April 20th, 2017
- Egypt: Airstrikes Kill ISIS Leaders in Sinai - April 20th, 2017