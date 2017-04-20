Trump: Iran Violating ‘Spirit’ of Nuclear Deal

With the rest of the administration continuing to play up US hostility toward Iran in the wake of the admission that Iran is fully complying with the P5+1 nuclear deal, President Trump today accused Iran of “violating the spirit of the deal.”

President Trump offered no details on exactly what he was referring to, though the allegation is patently false at any rate, with Iran having no nuclear weapons program in the first place, and agreeing to drastically limit its civilian program in return for sanctions relief.

If anything, the US has been violating the spirit of the deal, having continued to prove a stumbling block for international trade with Iran, which was supposed to be freed up after the deal. Iranian officials insisted that no one was interested in “worn-out US accusations.”

US officials have confirmed they are “reviewing” the deal, though with no real basis for withdrawing from it, most experts agree that any US move to back out of the international pact would serve to isolate the US more, and have limited impact on Iran’s commerce with the rest of the world.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz