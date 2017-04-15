North Korea Test Launch of Missile From East Coast Fails

According to the South Korean military, North Korea attempted to launch a missile off their east coast, an apparent test launch coming early Sunday morning, but as with several other previous test launches in recent weeks, it ended in apparent failure.

Details are still scant on what sort of missile this latest test launch was. Recently, North Korea has been trying to launch both some long-range ballistic missiles, as well as improved versions of some of their medium range arsenal, though repeatedly they’ve lost control and watched them slam into the ocean.

That appears to have been what happened once again, with the latest, unidentified missile also failing to go particularly far. US officials insist it was not an ICBM, but similarly did not identify exactly what it was, which may point to a shorter range missile.

The timing of the test is seen as likely an attempt to play u their retaliatory capability amid growing concern of an imminent US attack. That the test failed is likely to be a considerable embarrassment for the country after yesterday’s high-profile military parade, though of course their retaliatory capability remains substantial, and heavy based around artillery capable of reaching South Korea.

