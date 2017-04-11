Russia Worried US Will Attack North Korea

With Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visiting Russia, Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement confirming that they have a lot of problems with US foreign policy that they intend to bring up, and while Syria had long been expected to dominate that list, the statement insisted North Korea was Russia primary concern right now.

The statement said Russia was “extremely worried” that the United States might follow through on recent talk of imposing a unilateral military solution on the Korean Peninsula, saying they want to understand US intentions and how they are reconciled with the UN Security Council’s own statements on denuclearization in Korea.

With US warships heading to the Korean Peninsula, the Trump Administration has been treating North Korea as a bilateral issue between the US and China, insisting that either China will agree to “solve” North Korea for them, or that the US will do so itself.

With North Korea having an active nuclear weapons program, such a war is potentially a hugely transformative one for the world, not just for the Korean Peninsula and its immediate surroundings. Indeed, Russian territory is right across the border at any rate, which means its unsurprising they are also concerned what the fallout of a hasty US military action would be.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz