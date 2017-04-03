Suspected Saudi Airstrikes Kill Eight Civilians in Yemen

Tribal leaders reported airstrikes against a taxi full of civilians south of the capital city of Sanaa. Three were killed in the first strike, and that was followed by an attack on the paramedics who arrived on the scene, killing five more people and wounding three others.

Officials say that the bodies remained at the site for hours after the strikes, because paramedics were afraid of coming to collect the remains after the incident, believing that they would again be targeted. Tribal figures say they believe that Saudi Arabia carried out the strike.

That’s usually the case with airstrikes in Yemen, as the Saudis have carried out over two years of air war in the country, killing a massive number of civilians in the process, and fueling growing criticism from international human rights groups for their targeting practices.

At the same time, the Pentagon hyped their own escalation of airstrikes against Yemen over the past several days, saying they’ve launched “about 20” strikes since the middle of last week, and while these nominally all targeted al-Qaeda, it can not be ruled out that they were the ones who attacked the taxi in the first place.

