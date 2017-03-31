Trump Seeks ‘Reboot’ in Relations With Egypt Junta

White House officials say that a planned Monday meeting with Egyptian ruler Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will mark the beginning of an attempt to “reboot” US-Egyptian relations with the military junta, saying Trump wants a “strong connection” with Sisi.

Trump and Sisi first met in New York back in September, and apparently got on quite well. Officials say Trump hopes to build on that to ensure that the US and Egypt retain a very close military relationship

The US, of course, spends massive amounts on military aid to Egypt, despite it being illegal to fund a military junta after a coup. The US gives Egypt about $1.3 billion in aid annually, and despite President Trump’s plans to cut foreign aid, Egypt is not expected to be among those cut.

Despite talk of a “reboot,” US-Egyptian relations aren’t that bad right now, though President Obama did briefly freeze some aid after mass casualty incidents when Sisi’s government violently cracked down on people protesting the coup.

