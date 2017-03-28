US Commander Wants More Combat Troops in Europe to Fight Russia

Continuing to play up the possibility of fighting a land war with Russia, Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, the head of America’s European Command, today told the House Armed Services Committee that he needs a larger combat force, including an armored division and more warships.

“We need a greater force there,” Scaparrotti insisted, saying that more armored and mechanized brigades are needed in Europe along with offer appropriate artillery and air defense for a full-scale war with Russia. He also sought more anti-submarine capability.

Scaparrotti made headlines last week by falsely claiming that it was possible Russia was providing military support for the Taliban in the Afghan War, while offering no evidence to support the allegation. He insisted during today’s comments he needs “greater intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets.”

When asked why the US is suddenly needing so much additional military fcrce in Europe, Scaparrotti cited Russia’s annexation of crimea, insisting it proved Russia is “a competitor” to the United States in Eastern Europe, and that the US needs more forces there to “prevent” war.

