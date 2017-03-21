Trump Aides Push for ‘Broad Sanctions’ Against North Korea

The Trump Administration is said to be pushing a proposal to impose “broad” new sanctions against North Korea, with National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster putting together the policy recommendation, which aims to impose the sanctions ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit on April 6.

The United States, of course, does virtually no trade with North Korea in the first place, which means that any economic sanctions directly targeting them would necessarily be extremely limited. The recommendation, according to those familiar with the situation, is to target Chinese banks and businesses that do business with North Korea.

Last week, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited several countries around East Asia, declaring diplomacy with North Korea to have failed, and vowing a “new approach.” Though sanctions are apparently among the moves considered, Tillerson also talked up the possibility of a US military strike on North Korea.

North Korean officials dismissed the idea of the US making any further moves against them, insisting they are continuing to develop their nuclear and missile programs, and are “not afaid” of any action the US might take.

