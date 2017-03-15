Attack Kills Dozens in Damascus Justice Palace

At least 32 people were killed and over 100 wounded today when a suicide bomber targeted the Palace of Justice in the Syrian capital of Damascus. According to the Syrian state media, the death toll was overwhelmingly civilians.

This was followed up by a smaller suicide bombing in Damascus later in the day, targeting a restaurant. The has been no death toll reported from that bombing, but at least 28 more civilians were reported injured. It is unclear if the two were related.

There has been no claim of responsibility as of yet for either bomber, though Syrian officials blamed the rebels in general, saying they believed it was an attempt to retaliate against the government for recent gains on the ground across northern Syria.

There are a lot of rebel groups, however, and not all of them are linked. ISIS has carried out a lot of suicide attacks, though al-Qaeda’s Nusra Front has also claimed credit for some of the recent ones, and other Islamist factions unrelated to those two have also occasionally used such tactics.

