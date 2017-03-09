Trump ‘Extremely Concerned’ About WikiLeaks CIA Breach

There still isn’t a lot of information on who leaked the CIA’s hacking/surveillance documents to WikiLeaks, beyond a lot of empty speculation about it probably being a contractor of some sort, but the White House is loudly insisting they’ll go after whoever it is and prosecute them.

They say President Trump is ‘extremely concerned’ about the breach, with statements mostly centering on condemning the media for not making a bigger deal out of the new leaks compared to WikiLeaks’ release of emails related to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

As for the “who” they’re going to get for the new leaks, there has been talk that the sensitive data was widely distributed in an unauthorized manner, with a lot of contractors and former officials having potential access. This makes a long list of possible leakers, and not much to go by.

WikiLeaks, of course, does its best to protect the anonymity of its sources, and since there doesn’t appear to be any question as to the authenticity of the content, there is no reason to offer any more hints as to how they came by it, which means the administration may never find out who initially leaked it.

