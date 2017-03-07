Kremlin Spokesman: ‘Hysteria’ Hurting US-Russia Relations

In new comments today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that recent “hysteria” in the United States is having a seriously negative impact on US-Russia relations, saying Americans need to “be sober” and ask themselves if they really believe America is so weak that another nation can readily influence the outcome of their elections.

Peskov went on to insist that Russia didn’t have the slightest intention of interfering in last year’s election, and that what they want most of all is a “predictable partner” in the United States that they can address world issues with.

This reflects other recent comments out of Russia, which suggest there is serious concern that internal political scandals in the US, being so heavily focused on putative Russian ties, are making it politically unpalatable for US officials to even negotiate with Russia, let alone reach difficult deals.

Peskov went on to express concern that “emotional extremism” was turning Russia into a “toxic country” from the US perspective, and its ambassador into the “toxic ambassador.”

