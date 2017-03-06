EU Considers Alliance-Wide Nuclear Weapons Program
Move Would Put French Nukes Under EU Command
Initially pushed by Eastern European members, particularly Poland, as another way to challenge Russia, the European Union is now seen warming to the idea of establishing its own alliance-wide nuclear weapons program placed under common European command.
This plan appears to fall well short of Poland’s call for a Russia-sized nuclear arsenal, and would start with France, the one EU member nation with an existing nuclear arsenal, handing over its arsenal to the union to be placed under the union’s command.
Those in favor of the scheme initially envisioned merging the British and French arsenals, though with Britain withdrawing from the EU, France is essentially all that’s left. From France’s perspective, this may be a good way to get the rest of the alliance to pay for their costly arsenal’s upkeep.
The plan is being sold as a response to the risk of President Trump dialing back support for the EU, though it doesn’t appear that the arsenal will actually be growing with this move, but rather be shifting to a different command.
Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz
- House Passes $578 Billion Military Spending Bill - March 8th, 2017
- ISIS Gunmen Attack Afghan Military Hospital Dressed as Doctors, Dozens Killed - March 8th, 2017
- China Proposes North Korea Halt Nuke Program and US Halt Wargames - March 7th, 2017
- Iran: Unfair for US to Seize Our Money to Pay for 9/11 Lawsuit - March 7th, 2017
- Heavy Fighting Reported at Key Libya Oil Terminals, Hindering Exports - March 7th, 2017
-
lordbaldric
-
beard681
-
-
curmudgeonvt
-
Don
-
rosemerry
-
Don
-