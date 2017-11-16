Israel Military Chief: Ready to Share Iran Intel With Saudis

Saudi Arabia is attacking Yemen, blockading the nation into a famine. They’ve also caused a regional row with a split with Qatar, and are threatening Lebanon. In comments today, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir attributed every single action the Saudis have taken to “Iranian aggression.”

Jubeir insisted this was obvious to everyone, and that all Saudi actions have been their way of saying “enough is enough” to Iran. Picking a fight with Iran has been something seen to have colored most of Saudi foreign policy.

And if there’s one nation even more obsessed with picking fights with Iran, it’s Israel. Israeli Military Chief Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot today gave an interview to a Saudi media outlet suggesting the two nations are in “full agreement” and ready to share intelligence on Iran.

Exactly how useful this will prove to be for either nation remains to be seen, as both nations have tended, particularly in the intelligence shared with other countries, to skew the narrative strongly toward Iranian wrongdoing, even if it’s at the expense of factual accuracy. This could quickly lead to the two intelligence agencies bouncing the same wild theories back and forth and believing they are getting independent confirmation because of their mutual enthusiasm.

