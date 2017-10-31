Iraq Troops Sent to Turkey Border Crossing, Second Crossing to Reopen

Iraqi troops have reportedly deployed to checkpoints at the Habur border crossing, between Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan. Turkey reported the Iraqis have taken over, but Kurdish officials say that is not the case.

At any rate, the border has reopened, marking the first crossing into Turkey to reopen since Iraq ordered all crossings closed related to Kurdistan’s vote in favor of secession from Iraq. Turkey and Iran both quickly backed Iraq’s request and closed the borders.

Kurdish officials said that Iraq does not control the crossing. Turkey has reported that a second border crossing at Tal Afar will also be opened soon, though the exact timing was not disclosed.

The reopening of border crossings will allow Iraqi Kurdistan’s economy to get back to normal, though Iraq has said they intend to retain control over the crossings, and all oil exports, aiming to curb Kurdistan’s autonomy over the long-term.

