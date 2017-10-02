One US Soldier Killed in Iraq Roadside Bomb, Another Wounded

Details are still emerging, but a US convoy in Iraq hit a roadside bomb on Sunday, according to Pentagon reports. One US soldier was killed and another was wounded in the incident.
This is the eighth US service member killed in the ISIS war in Iraq and Syria so far in 2017. The Pentagon offered no details about what the troops were doing, or where in Iraq the incident took place.
This is in keeping with the Pentagon’s increasingly secretive policy in both the ISIS and Afghan Wars, offering no details on how many troops are deployed, and keeping specifics about how the wars are being fought secret.
This latest incident underscores that despite the massive territorial losses ISIS has sustained in Iraq, the group continues to be active across most of the nation, and roadside bombs continue to be a concern, as they have throughout the US war.
Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz
- US Denies Involvement After Syria Drone Strike Kills Eight Hezbollah - October 2nd, 2017
- Spanish PM Seeks Support of Other Parties in Anti-Catalan Effort - October 2nd, 2017
- Catalan Leaders Seek to Make Referendum Binding - October 2nd, 2017
- White House Rules Out Direct Nuclear Talks With North Korea - October 2nd, 2017
- Iran Deploys Tanks, Artillery to Iraqi Kurdish Border, Kurdish Officials Say - October 2nd, 2017