North Korea: UN Sanctions Causing Colossal Damages to Civilians

North Korea issued a statement on Friday through its state-run media outlet, citing the Sanctions Damage Investigation Committee’s spokesman warning that the UN-imposed sanctions are causing “colossal damages” to the civilian economy.

Since sanctions against North Korean military and nuclear programs were imposed many years ago, these new sanctions are largely just hitting any parts of the economy that weren’t totally cut off from the rest of the world.

North Korean officials say this isn’t having any effect on the nuclear program, which is unsurprising. The statement added it “indiscriminately infringes upon the right to existence of the peaceful civilians” of their country, which tends to be the case with UN sanctions.

Despite having been under sanctions practically forever, it is extremely rare for North Korea to acknowledge that it’s having an impact, even if it’s just an impact on their civilian population. Historically, however, such harm is not a successful way for the international community to impose policy change, and rather makes the public even more dependent on the government supposedly being targeted.

