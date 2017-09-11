UN Security Council Unanimously Steps Up North Korea Sanctions

The UN Security Council passed a new round of sanctions against North Korea in an unanimous vote today. The vote stopped short of the initial proposal, which included an outright ban on oil. Instead, the resolution includes a cap on how much oil North Korea can import annually, watered down to get China’s support.

The resolution also bans North Korea from exporting all textiles anywhere in the world, as second largest export commodity. Officials are openly talking about this being used to “starve” North Korea.

The limits on oil could indeed have some impact on the nation, as the 2 million barrel annual cap is less than half what North Korea imported last year. Though presented as a military effort, stopping them fueling vehicles, his in practice will likely mean less fuel available for agriculture and other non-military uses.

North Korea criticized the efforts as “unlawful,” and warned that they intend to make the US pay for spearheading the effort.

Chinese officials said this vote was something North Korea needed to view with seriousness, and that all sides need to see negotiations resumed sooner rather than later. So far, there is no indication that the US is interested in such talks.

