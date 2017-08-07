Lebanese Army Seizes ISIS Positions Along Syrian Border

The Lebanese Army’s promised offensive against ISIS forces north of Arsal appears to have begun in earnest today, with forces pushing into the hills along the Syria-Lebanon border and chasing ISIS fighters out of several hilltop fortification.

The exact scope of the operation so far isn’t entirely clear, though the Lebanese Army did say that a number of fortifications were destroyed outright, and “several” ISIS militants were killed in the fighting.

ISIS and al-Qaeda’s Nusra Front both pushed into Lebanese territory early in the Syrian War, nominally revenge for Hezbollah backing the Syrian government. Hezbollah led an offensive which ousted Nusra from the area entirely, and both they and the Lebanese Army said ISIS would be next.

The Lebanese military is leading the ISIS push, and Hezbollah is expected to provide support for the effort. Lebanon has ruled out coordinating with the Syrian Army in the offensive, but Hezbollah’s contacts to both likely mean indirect communication will happen.

