Israeli Troops Kill Two Palestinian Civilians in Jenin Raid

Two Palestinian civilians, identified as 21-year-old Sa’ad Salaeh and 16-year-old Aws Salameh, were killed today by Israeli troops who shot them during a raid on the Jenin refugee camp. A third Palestinian was reported wounded, shot in the legs.

Details of the incident are still disputed, but Israeli forces claim they were conducting a “routine” dawn raid of the camp when they were attacked by the locals with explosives and gunfire. No Israeli forces were wounded however, and no arrests were actually made.

It is common enough for Israeli troops to raid refugee camps and to encounter some resistance, though usually this just amounts to Israel shooting some stone throwers and arresting everyone else present for military detention. It’s rare for Israel to raid a camp and not make at least some token arrests, especially if there were casualties.

The incident led to a rather large combination of funeral and protest in the camp, with locals complaining the two civilians were executed on the streets of Palestine. Usually such funerals are also used as a pretext for Israeli arrest raids, but in this case, no reports of any further Israeli actions have emerged.

