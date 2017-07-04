China Defends North Korea Efforts After Trump Outburst

China’s Foreign Ministry spurned US demands for them to do more with respect to North Korea, saying that they’ve been making “relentless efforts” to reach a settlement to resolve the North Korea dispute. They added that all nations should show restraint after North Korea’s ICBM test.

The US and China have long been divided on how best to approach the nuclear issue, with China urging diplomacy and the US expecting threats and sanctions to eventually scare North Korea into giving in. China made a move to back the US sanctions call earlier this year but cutting the coal trade with North Korea.

But the US keeps demanding more moves, and acting like China can force North Korea to do whatever it wants, with Trump insisting today that China could “put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all.”

China, however, had hoped that with the coal sanctions they were going to get the US to also try diplomacy. This clearly was wishful thinking, however, as while they and South Korea have both repeatedly presented diplomatic proposals, the US has rejected all of them out of hand, and repeatedly mocked diplomacy as a “failed” path.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz