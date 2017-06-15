Trump Moves to Reverse Cuba Policy, Limiting Travel and Business Dealings

In a move expected since he took office, President Trump is finally set to reverse large portions of President Obama’s efforts to restore US ties with Cuba, with an announcement planned for Friday which will see substantial new limits on Americans’ ability to travel to Cuba, and make business dealings.

President Trump has promised during the campaign to reverse Obama’s move on Cuba, but he will not completely reverse everything, and the embassies in Washington D.C. and Havana will remain open, at least for the time being, while officials insist that the reverse on trade is necessary to support the Cuban people against their government.

Business groups that were looking to make deals in Cuba’s tourism industry, however, criticize the administration’s move as “political grandstanding,” insisting that opening up the island to American trade is the quickest way to help the average Cuban, and by extension to undermine the government.

There are substantial political interests with long-standing commitments to continue the Cuba embargo, but the announcement planned for tomorrow on the reversal is also expected to draw substantial numbers of protesters who were looking forward to improved relations.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz