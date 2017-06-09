UN Report: UAE Violating Libya Arms Embargo to Back Gen. Hifter

A new report from the United Nations has found that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has violated the UN arms embargo on Libya, and done so in a big way, providing massive amounts of military power for the forces of Gen. Khalifa Hifter, the chief of eastern Libya’s “Libyan National Army.”

In effect, the UAE provided the Libyan National Army with an entire air force, gifting them a large number of military aircraft and building them an air base at al-Khadm. In addition, they provided a substantial number of military vehicles to Hifter’s arsenal.

With three would-be governments in Libya and countless regional and local autonomous groups, the UN embargo was intended to prevent foreign powers from coming in and arming up their favorite factions, and turning an already unstable situation in Libya into a major war.

Yet both Egypt and the UAE have publicly favored Gen. Hifter, who has tried unsuccessfully to launch military coups and is now publicly affiliated with the Tobruk parliament. It is worth noting, given the UN’s concerns, that Hifter’s forces have launched multiple attacks on rival governments since becoming the recipients of the arms.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz