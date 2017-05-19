Major Attack in South Libya Leaves 141 Troops Dead

A negotiated ceasefire between the UN-backed Libyan “unity” government and the Tobruk-based UN-backed Libyan parliament’s forces is in a shambles today, since groups loyal to the former attacked a base belonging to the later near Brak al-Shati, in southern Libya, sparking a massive battle that left 141 killed.

The base was held by the Libyan National Army (LNA), loyal to the Tobruk faction, and a spokesman for the LNA reported at least 103 of their fighters were among the slain. Local doctors were quoted by Human Rights Watch as saying many of the slain were shot in a style that suggested summary executions.

The attackers were mostly from the Misrata militia, which is aligned with the unity government. The LNA also reported Islamist fighters from Benghazi were present in the attack, fighting alongside the militia against them. The LNA has been unsuccessfully trying to capture Benghazi for months.

The unity government has announced that they are suspending their Defense Minister as well as the commander of the Misrata miilitia, until it is determined who was responsible for violating the ceasefire. Early signs point to both of them.

