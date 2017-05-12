Top Pakistani Senator Survives Suicide Attack That Killed 27 Others

Sen. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hadiri, Pakistan’s Deputy Senate Chairman, survived an assassination attempt today near the city of Mastung, Pakistan, when a suicide attacker targeted his motorcade. 27 other people were reported slain in the attack, and at least 30 others wounded.

Hadiri has been the head of the Jamiat Uleme-e Islami Party-F (JUI-F)) since 1995, was visiting a religious school in the area, to distribute graduation certificates to students. ISIS has claimed responsibility, though with so many secessionist groups and others in Balochistan, it’s hard to conclusively narrow it down.

JUI-F party officials say that Hadiri is in the hospital in the Balochistan Province capital of Quetta, and is in stable condition. He expressed condolences for the victims of the attack who were traveling with him. The vehicle Hadiri was in was reportedly completely destroyed, so he was quite lucky to survive.

While militant attacks are very common in Pakistan, an assassination attempt against such a highly-ranked elected official is very unusual. Provincial officials have deployed paramilitary forces to the area around the attack, though it’s unlikely they’ll come up with anybody specifically involved in the plot.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz