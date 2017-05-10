CIA Creates New Mission Center to Focus on North Korea

The CIA has announced the establishment of a new “Korea Mission Center” which will be focused solely on North Korea, saying it will coordinate all CIA resources and the resources of all other US spy agencies in efforts against the “threats” posed by North Korea.

This is the first CIA Mission Center established under President Trump, and the agency’s 11th overall. Though CIA Director Mike Pompeo suggested the focus would be on North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs, North Korea’s previous allegations of assassination plots are likely to be further fueled by this move.

Though some intelligence officials have suggested President Trump seriously consider assassinating Kim, the move is likely more based on the growing US military efforts in the area around North Korea, amid growing international concerns of the US invading North Korea. The CIA may want to set themselves up as more heavily involved in the region.

The US has an annual surge in tensions with North Korea around the late winter and early spring, though this year’s has been much more extensive, with President Trump openly talking up a military “solution” to the North Korea issue, and hyping the deployment of a US “armada” to their coast.

