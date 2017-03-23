Nine Afghan Policeman Killed in Insider Attack

An Afghan policeman believed to be a Taliban infiltrator carried out an overnight attack against a police post in the Kunduz Province, killing nine other members of the Afghan Local Police (ALP), looting all the weapons from the post, and fleeing the scene.

Such “insider attacks” have become increasingly common in recent years, with the Taliban using the low recruitment standards of the Afghan government to sneak its recruits into positions with the security forces, getting them trained and allowing them to carry out attacks, and loot weapons caches for the insurgency.

There has been no Taliban claim of responsibility over this latest attack, though the fact that the attacker was able to escape from the scene of the attack and has not been located suggests he probably had help, or at least some group to flee to afterwards.

While infiltration into the Afghan military and national police are common, the ALP is somewhat more rare, as the “local police” are largely not government organized, but little more than local warlords granted some nominal police power in certain areas, and access to arms.

Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz