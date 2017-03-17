Missiles Fired at Yemen Military Base Mosque, Killing 22
Missiles Were Likely Fired by Houthis, But No Claims of Responsibility
A pair of missiles hit a mosque in the Kofal military base in Yemen’s Maarib Province today, killing at least 22 people. The military base, and most of the surrounding area, is under the control of the Saudi-backed Hadi government, and its forces.
There was no claim of responsibility for the attack on the base, but early speculation is that this was likely an attack by the Shi’ite Houthis, who control most of northern Yemen, as they have access to most of Yemen’s old pre-war missile arsenal.
The two missile strikes were spaced apart, with the first strike causing a number of casualties and attracting rescue workers, and a second strike hammering the same site and hitting rescue workers who had arrived. Dozens of people were wounded between the two strikes.
Maarib Province, in central Yemen, is a mostly rural area, and has been fought over regularly during the Saudi invasion. The first offensive by Saudi forces aimed to reach the capital of Sanaa through Taiz, but when fighting there stalled they attempted to go through Maarib instead.
Last 5 posts by Jason Ditz
- Saudis Attack Boat, Kill 42 Somali Refugees Off Yemen Coast - March 17th, 2017
- Syria Fires Anti-Aircraft Missiles In Response to Latest Israeli Attacks - March 17th, 2017
- US Airstrike Hit North Syria Mosque, Killing Scores - March 17th, 2017
- Sen. Rand Paul Hits Back at McCain Over Montenegro Vote - March 16th, 2017
- Syrian Forces Continue to Regain Control of Villages Around Aleppo - March 16th, 2017