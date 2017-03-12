Russia Growing Impatient for Improved Dialogue With US

After the election of President Trump in November, a quick phone call followed from President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, the two agreed to normalize US-Russia relations, a major step forward after years of very limited contacts.

Today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed his government’s increasing annoyance at the fact that nothing has come of this agreement, and negotiations have been non-existent. Peskov said this was “unpardonable” and urged them not to waste the opportunity to improve ties.

President Trump made much during the campaign of his desire for better relations with Russia, of course, but allegations that members of his campaign were too closely tied to the Russian government have led to a string of politically exploitable controversies.

And while the Trump Administration has persisted in claiming its innocence of allegations of untoward ties with Russia before the election, they’ve also gone out of their way to limit any contacts after the inauguration, leaving Russia in a position the administration is afraid to talk to them.

