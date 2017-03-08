Suicide Bombings Kill at Least 30 at Tikrit Wedding

A pair of suicide bombings tore through a wedding today in the Iraqi village of Hajaj, on the outskirts of Tikrit. The two bombers wearing suicide belts killed at least 30 people, and wounded 26 others. There has been no claim of responsibility.

Iraqi security forces responded by imposing a wider curfew around the region, saying they fear additional attacks. Though two bombers were reported in the incident, some media outlets suggested there were four attackers on the scene, raising fear some remain at large.

Immediate speculation was that ISIS was behind that attack, though ISIS is usually pretty quick to claim credit for such incidents, and the conspicuous lack of any claims has everyone uncertain exactly what is going on.

ISIS controlled Tikrit for some time, and lost most of the city to Iraqi troops in April of 2015. After the loss of the city, ISIS retained forces in the surrounding area for months, but now isn’t believed to control any significant territory anymore.

